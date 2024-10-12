Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $396.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $355.23 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

