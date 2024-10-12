Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €25.50 ($28.02) and last traded at €25.45 ($27.97). Approximately 37,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.20 ($27.69).

Grenke Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.73.

About Grenke

(Get Free Report)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.