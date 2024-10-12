Gravity (G) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $264.30 Million

Gravity (G) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $264.30 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03401972 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $13,426,785.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

