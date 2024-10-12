Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, reports. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of C$139.67 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

TSE GDL opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$120.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.44. Goodfellow has a 1-year low of C$13.38 and a 1-year high of C$16.06.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Goodfellow’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

