Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,064,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

