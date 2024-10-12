Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 49198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $794.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.