Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 49198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $794.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
