Gina Boswell Buys 6,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,097. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 172,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

