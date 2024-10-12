Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 29.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

