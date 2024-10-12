Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

GMAB opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $8,860,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

