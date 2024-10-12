General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $72.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $239,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 46.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

