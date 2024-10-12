FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.69. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOG opened at $164.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

