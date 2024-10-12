FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FutureFuel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

