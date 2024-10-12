Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Daniel R. Lee Sells 10,793 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 10,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $53,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL stock remained flat at $4.99 during midday trading on Friday. 64,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

