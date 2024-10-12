Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FMS opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

