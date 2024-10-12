freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €26.84 ($29.49) and last traded at €26.76 ($29.41). 168,281 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.64 ($29.27).
freenet Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.62.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
