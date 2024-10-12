Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 6,898 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,711 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 338.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

