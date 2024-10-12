Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.