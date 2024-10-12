FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.69 and last traded at $135.80. 3,777 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $136.38.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $218.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.