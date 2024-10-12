First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
FCEF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
