First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $321.00 at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $343.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.44.

FSLR opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.11. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

