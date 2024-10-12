First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 382 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $61.55.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
