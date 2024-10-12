First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Progressive were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

