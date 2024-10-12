First Affirmative Financial Network Has $507,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $350.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.86. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

