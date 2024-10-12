First Affirmative Financial Network Has $1.08 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.96.

American Express Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $276.16 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $277.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average is $241.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

