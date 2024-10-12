Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Time to Buy?

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

