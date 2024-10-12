Financial Comparison: Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) vs. Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.53%. Onity Group has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Finance of America Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finance of America Companies is more favorable than Onity Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finance of America Companies and Onity Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $234.25 million 0.44 -$80.09 million ($3.30) -3.11 Onity Group $1.07 billion 0.22 -$63.70 million ($0.09) -336.33

Onity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Onity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finance of America Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Finance of America Companies and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies N/A -25.01% -0.20% Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52%

Summary

Onity Group beats Finance of America Companies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

