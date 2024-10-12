Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $103.32 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00005741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,918,741 coins and its circulating supply is 591,721,190 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

