Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $560.69 and its 200 day moving average is $542.96. The stock has a market cap of $502.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.