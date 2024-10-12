Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 1.2% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.