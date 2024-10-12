Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.31 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

