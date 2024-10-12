FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.36 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.08 and a 200-day moving average of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

