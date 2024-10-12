FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 650 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.63 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.