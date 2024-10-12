FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $250.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

