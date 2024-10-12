FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in PepsiCo by 84.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.