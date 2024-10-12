FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after acquiring an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,286 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

