Family Wealth Partners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF)

Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,621,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter.

ROOF opened at $21.36 on Friday. NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

