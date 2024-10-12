Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 7.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

