Evexia Wealth LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

ENPH traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. 2,705,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.