Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 437 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

TT traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.86. 655,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $400.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

