Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 284 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.6% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.66. The stock had a trading volume of 775,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

