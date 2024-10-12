Evexia Wealth LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. 5,136,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

