Ethena Staked USDe 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.05 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $10.05 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,152,947,545 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,148,899,499.0448208. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10269294 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $10,711,098.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

