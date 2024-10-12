Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

