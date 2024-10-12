Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1837 per share on Monday, November 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

