Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Enova International by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

