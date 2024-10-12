Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENGIY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ENGIY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 61,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,138. Engie has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

