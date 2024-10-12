ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $207,968.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,040.82 or 0.99993459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11666257 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,934.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

