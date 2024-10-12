Elastos (ELA) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00002873 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $40.04 million and $436,235.41 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00251946 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,700,233 coins and its circulating supply is 22,289,017 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

