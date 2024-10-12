Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 1,649.6% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eightco Price Performance

Eightco stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 29,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,038. Eightco has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 439.57% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

