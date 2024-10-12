Eight Capital Reiterates C$20.00 Price Target for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Eight Capital set a C$20.00 target price on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SES. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.78.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.11 and a 1 year high of C$14.21.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7844418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$132,296.80. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.